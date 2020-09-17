The new BMW iX3 electric SUV will arrive in the UK next summer, with prices starting at just under £62,000. The brand’s first all-electric ‘X’ SUV model, the car is essentially a zero-emission, high-specification version of the popular X3 model.

Under the X3-derived bodywork, the iX3 comes with a clever motor that does away with magnets, removing the need for rare earth metals in its construction. Despite that, it still churns out 282 bhp, allowing the big SUV to sprint from nought to 62 mph in 6.8 seconds.

And with a gross energy content of 80 kWh – 74 kWh of which is utilised – the iX3 offers a total range of up to 279 miles on a single charge. When charging using alternating current, the car can charge at up to 11 kW, but plugging the vehicle into a direct current rapid-charging station allows up to 150 kW, meaning the high-voltage battery can be charged to 80 percent of its full capacity in 34 minutes. Charging the battery enough to add 62 miles to the car’s driving range can be done in as little as 10 minutes.

For all that eco-friendly capability, iX3 customers will have to pay the princely sum of £61,900. That buys you the ‘basic’ Premier Edition, which comes in a choice of four exterior body paint colours: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Sophisto Grey. Those colours are offered in tandem with two exterior design trim themes: Brushed Aluminium and Black High Gloss.

Customers also get a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, an automatic tailgate, and adaptive suspension, not to mention the panoramic roof, Vernasca leather upholstery and heated front seats with electrical adjustment. Wireless phone charging and BMW’s latest infotainment system represent the high-tech icing on the Premier Edition cake.

Yet if customers want more from their car, they can spend £64,900 on the iX3 Premier Edition Pro. That car gets a head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound and gesture control for the infotainment system, as well as BMW’s Parking Assistant Plus technology and automatic high-beam assistance, which automatically dips the headlights to prevent dazzle.

The iX3 is already available to order, but BMW says the first customer cars will not come to the UK until the middle of 2021. Customers wishing to pre-order their vehicle can do so through the BMW website.