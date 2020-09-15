The all-electric Volkswagen Abt e-Transporter is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting at just over £42,000. With an 82-mile zero-emission range, the van is Volkswagen’s answer to electric efforts from the likes of Peugeot and Vauxhall.

Unlike those companies, however, VW has enlisted the help of tuning specialist Abt to create the 111 bhp vehicle, which houses its battery beneath the load area to ensure maximum carrying capacity. The 0-62 mph time of 17.4 seconds doesn’t sound especially impressive for a company that made its name on race tracks, but this is a vehicle that appears to be aimed at the urban delivery market.

To that end, the van offers 6.7 cubic metres of load space and the ability to carry up to 996 kg. It also comes with regenerative braking that recovers energy lost when braking, then feeds it back to the battery and stores it for later use.

Charging the battery to 80 percent can take 45 minutes with a 50 kW charger, but AC charging at up to 7.2 kW is also supported. Using this kind of domestic ‘wallbox’ charger, a full top-up will take around five-and-a-half hours.

But the battery isn’t the only technology on board. For your £42,060 plus VAT, you get a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. You get Bluetooth technology, too, as well as USB-C charging ports and driver assistance tech. Rear parking sensors are included, along with crosswind assistance technology and autonomous emergency braking, which applies the brakes automatically if it detects an impending collision.

Spending a little more, however, gets you the Advance model, which comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, electrically foldable door mirrors and automatic LED headlights. Rain-sensing windscreen wipers and a heated windshield, are also included, not to mention front parking sensors and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

As well as a choice of trim levels, e-Transporter buyers also get a choice of bodystyles, with conventional panel vans boasting the lowest price tags. Spending a little more, though, will get you the crew van models, which swap some of the load space for rear seats.

Prices start at £46,375 plus VAT for the crew van variants, while the Advance panel van comes in at £45,360 plus VAT. Opting for Advance trim and the crew van body will up the price to a lofty £49,985 plus VAT.