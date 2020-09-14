Toyota has updated the uncompromising Land Cruiser 4x4 with a new, more efficient engine and an improved infotainment system. Priced from £42,345 for the entry-level Active model, the new off-roader is available to order now, although the first customer cars will not arrive with their new owners until October.

When they are delivered, though, each car will come with an updated 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, which replaces the old 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. Toyota claims the revamped motor makes the Land Cruiser more efficient, as well as more powerful, with an extra 27 bhp taking the total to 201 bhp.

That power hike shortens the 0-62 mph dash by 2.8 seconds, bringing the benchmark sprint below the 10-second mark. But with stop-start now a standard feature, Toyota says the new model is slightly more frugal than its predecessor.

Anyone looking at a Land Cruiser as a company car will certainly be happy, as the new engine meets the RDE2 emissions standard, even though this will not be mandatory until 2021. That means the car is exempt from the Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax surcharge for non-RDE2 diesels, effectively lowering the tax rate.

Although Toyota is offering just one engine, the company is promising a choice of two versions, two wheelbases and a total of three trim levels. As before, customers can choose between the Commercial and passenger-carrying models, with three-door short-wheelbase models complemented by five-door long-wheelbase examples.

The Commercial models offer a choice of two trim levels, with bargain basement Utility spec alongside the more luxurious Active model. Passenger-carrying cars, however, get Active trim as standard, with Invincible versions offering a more premium experience.

The load-carrying Commercial starts at £35,925 for the three-door Utility model, while the Active costs an extra £5,300. You do get an automatic gearbox as standard with the Active, though, as well as an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

If you go for the conventional Land Cruiser, though, you’ll find prices start at £42,345 for the three-door Active, while the five-door model comes in at £43,690. Both come with a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and air conditioning. Keyless entry and push-button start also feature, along with roof rails and heated door mirrors.

Moving up to the Invincible will set you back at least £57,490, but it’s only available in five-door, seven-seat guise. That is combined with a leather interior, triple-zone climate control and power adjustment for the steering column and front seats. The front seats are also heated and ventilated, while the second-row seats are heated, too. LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and a 14-speaker JBL Synthesis premium audio system are also included.

That specification can be combined with the optional Black Pack, which allows customers choosing black leather to specify an all-black exterior package, including the front grille, door mirror casings and side mouldings. Inside, the Black Pack provides a black finish for the centre console, which complement the optional black alloy wheels.