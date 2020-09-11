World’s oldest Rolls-Royce car club welcomes new Ghost in Goodwood

The world's oldest Rolls-Royce owners club, the 20-Ghost Club, assembled a spectacular lineup of 20 vintage cars from the brand at its HQ this week as it welcomed in the latest iteration of the Ghost model.

The club is devoted exclusively to pre-1940 Rolls-Royces and all cars, including a Rolls-Royce 20/25, Silver Ghost, Phantom I and Phantom II travelled to the Goodwood factory under their own power.

One of the cars in the group, a 1920 Silver Ghost with an open drive Limousine Body by HJ Mulliner, had a remarkable 100th birthday celebration at the event too. The car, owned by its current keepers since 2011, has completed over 17,000 miles since then, mainly on 20-Ghost Club tours.

As well as enjoying a socially distanced picnic lunch, guests were treated to a glimpse of the new Ghost just three days after its global reveal, and ahead of its full public debut.

"It is always a delight to welcome the 20-Ghost Club to our Home here at Goodwood," said Andrew Ball, head of heritage, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. "As the oldest Rolls-Royce car club in existence, they’re a very special part of the wider Rolls-Royce family and play a crucial role in maintaining our unique heritage.

"It was the Silver Ghost that first earned Rolls-Royce the accolade of 'the best car in the world' – and with new Ghost, we’re upholding and strengthening that reputation.

"When you see the earliest and latest models together you realise just how far advanced the original cars were, in terms of design technology and bespoke capabilities. Our new Ghost remains true to the original car’s founding principles of effortlessness, excellence and serenity."

The latest Ghost replaces the company's best selling car from its 116-year history and is the result of a complete redesign, built upon an aluminium spaceframe and is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that sends power to all four wheels, all of which are steered as well. Only the Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet emblem and the door-mounted umbrellas remain from the outgoing model.