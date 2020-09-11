Jeep creates Renegade Motel suspended almost 250ft above ground

When you think of Jeep, you think of rugged off-roaders, not hotels or accommodation. So it comes as something of a surprise that the American brand has just opened one of the world’s most extreme staycation hotspots in London.

Suspended nearly 250 feet above The O2, Jeep describes the Renegade Motel as "the world’s first urban cliff camping Motel". The innovative hanging tent system, known as a portaledge, is fixed 70 metres above the ground to one of the iconic yellow pylons on The O2 structure.

"We’re thrilled that Jeep has chosen our venue for the first ever urban cliff camping Motel and we’re really looking forward to seeing it suspended from one of our iconic yellow pylons," said Steve Sayer, VP and GM of The O2. "The guests are in for a real treat and will experience some amazing views of London during their stay in the Renegade Motel."

The Motel experience will also include dinner, bed and breakfast, and 24-hour concierge, plus a wifi hotspot, Amazon Alexa connectivity and a portable power supply charged by the hybrid Jeep Renegade.

"Jeep has always been known as a brand that enables its drivers to fulfil their outdoor adventures," said Damien Dally, country manager for Jeep UK. "With the launch of our Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid we now have a car that makes urban exploring even more accessible. No Congestion Charge, no ULEZ, just adventure.

"By suspending the world’s first urban cliff camping Motel on The O2 roof, we’re giving Brits a unique opportunity to see and enjoy London from an exhilarating new vantage point. We won’t be stopping there, with our Renegade Roof Top Motel we are planning a tour to other well-loved UK cities to offer even more spectacular views."

The Renegade Motel is available free of charge for one night on September 18 or 19, applications to use it are open now. It will be followed by a roll out of Renegade 'Roof Top' Motels in a select number of UK city locations. These will be in the form of Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrids fitted with a TentBox portable pop-up tent that sits on the roof of the car.