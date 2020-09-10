Salon Privé will play host to a selection of futuristic hypercars showcasing the very latest in hybrid and electric technology.

Well-known manufacturers Lotus, Ferrari, and Koenigsegg will be represented by the Evija, SF90 Stradale, and Gemera respectively. The Evija is Lotus' first all-electric car, and its first true hypercar – powered by a 1,973 bhp all-electric drivetrain sending power to all four wheels, the Evija will be capable of more than 200 mph.

The SF90 Stradale meanwhile is the first Ferrari that can be driven on electric-only power too, but its EV drivetrain comes as a part of a hybrid package which encompasses a 986 turbocharged petrol engine.

Koenigsegg's Gemera is something wildly different. Dubbed the world's first 'mega GT', the Gemera has seating for four, with a bonkers two-litre, three-cylinder powertrain that propels the car to 60 mph in two seconds.

Away from the familiar names, the Aspark Owl, the first Japanese fully electric hypercar, will be at Salon Privé. The car, pictured above, i built in Turin in collaboration with Manifattura Automobili Torino – the company behind the new Stratos – is capable of achieving 60 mph in a mind-bending 1.62 seconds.

It will be joined by another newcomer in the Tushek TS-900 from Slovenia. Unlike the Aspark Owl, the TS-900 isn't all-electric, but is a hybrid, with a rear-mounted 4.2-litre V8 and a pair of electric motors that drive the front wheels making up the powertrain.

"The technology that’s packed into the next generation of performance cars is truly mind-blowing, and we’re incredibly proud that so many manufacturers have chosen to unveil their latest models with us," said Salon Privé director David Bagley. "Hybrid and electric powertrains are the future, and the fact that we can welcome Ferrari, Lotus and Koenigsegg to Blenheim Palace – as well as a host of new manufacturers – proves that there are exciting times ahead in the world of performance motoring.

"I don’t think you’ll be able to see such a broad spectrum of automotive history and technology anywhere else."