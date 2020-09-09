Vauxhall has released details of the petrol- and diesel-engined Mokka SUV, which was first revealed in electric Mokka-e guise. When it arrives in the UK to rival the Nissan Juke, Peugeot 2008 and Skoda Kamiq, the newcomer will get a choice of two petrol engines and one diesel.

The entry-level option will be the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which comes with 99 bhp. Paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, Vauxhall’s preliminary figures suggest it will return around 51 mpg and emit something between 124 and 128 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

Sitting above that will be a more powerful version of the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. With 134 bhp and a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions, the engine is just as efficient as its less potent sibling, while the emissions are slightly lower. According to Vauxhall, it’ll pump out carbon dioxide at a rate of roughly 123 to 126 g/km.

As you would expect, though, the more powerful engine is slightly faster than the 99 bhp base-spec unit. Vauxhall reckons 0-62 mph takes around 11 seconds with the entry-level engine on board, but that’s shortened to 9.2 seconds with the 134 bhp unit and the manual gearbox.

But economy is likely to be the more important consideration for Mokka buyers, and those doing long distances will probably be looking at the diesel engine. It’s a 1.5-litre unit with 109 bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox, allowing preliminary economy figures of between 62.8 and 65.7 mpg. The emissions are lower, too, with the manufacturer expecting around 114 g/km from the cleanest version.

All these engines will be offered alongside the Mokka-e electric car, which has already been revealed. That vehicle will get a 134 bhp electric motor and a 50 kWh battery, allowing an all-electric range of up to 201 miles.

Alongside this range of powertrains, Vauxhall has also confirmed a range of high-tech features for its new SUV. LED headlights are standard across the line-up, and a range of driver assistance gadgets will also feature. There’s a seven-inch colour touchscreen in the offing, too, while top-of-the-range cars will get a larger 10-inch screen, complete with satellite navigation.

Speaking of top-end models, Vauxhall has announced a new, sportier SRi model, which will be offered for the first time on a Mokka. Marked out by their high-gloss black Vizor chrome exterior trim and badges, as well as model-specific front seat fabric and red instrument panel trim, the variant is designed to give the car a sporty edge. Helping with that are 18-inch standard-fit alloy wheels with black and red accents, as well as a two-tone roof and black headliner.

“The all-new Vauxhall Mokka is the start of the long-awaited new direction for Vauxhall,” said Stephen Norman, Vauxhall Motors’ group managing director. “New Corsa punted the ball up, new Mokka decisively converts the try. With its bold design that becomes part of the signature look for all future models, the all-new Mokka features everything that will define the brand from now on. With a choice of a full electric powertrain or a line-up of highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, the all-new Mokka is the new and exciting future for Vauxhall.”