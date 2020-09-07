Vauxhall is relocating its heritage collection at the end of the year, and as part of the move it has decided to part with 11 cars from the collection.

The cars, which are being let go because of space constraints, are not part of the core heritage collection – some are duplicates of cars in the main collection, while others require work.

All 11, consisting of nine cars, one van, and one coach, be auctioned at Brightwells’ online sale on September 24, all without a reserve.

The oldest being sold is a 1924 M-Type 14/40 Melton tourer, while the youngest is almost 90 years younger, a 2013 Corsa Black Edition.

"Our priority is to preserve the core Vauxhall Heritage Collection, which was founded over 70 years ago, and includes most of the important and iconic models we’ve produced from 1903 to 2017," said Simon Hucknall, Vauxhall's head of PR. "We have 80 vehicles, but many are duplicated, and some require either recommissioning or complete restoration, which we do not have time to undertake.

"Our focus now is right-sizing the Collection to include usable and significant Vauxhalls and Bedfords that best tell the story about our long and diverse heritage."

Interested parties will have the opportunity to view short videos of the vehicles online three days before the auction, from Monday, September 21, the day when the first bids will be accepted. Each vehicle will be allocated a final bidding slot on auction day.

"We’re delighted that Vauxhall has entrusted us with the sale of these vehicles,’ said Matthew Parkin, head of classic motoring at Brightwells. "To our knowledge, this is the first time that any Vauxhall Heritage vehicles have been offered at auction, and with no reserve, we’re expecting a healthy interest in these cars and commercials, all of which are highly original and complete."

A full list of the vehicles being offered can be found below:

1924 14/40 M-type (partly dismantled) - est. £12-16k/no reserve

Owned by Vauxhall Heritage since 1998

Paperwork going back to 1925

2-seater with dickie

New Chevron Cord tyres all round

Needs mechanical recommission

1931 Bedford WHB 14-seater coach (in need of recommission) – est. £10-12k/no reserve

Purchased by Vauxhall from original owners – Arlington Motor Company Ltd. – in 1999

Subject of older restoration

1934 ASY Light Six (mechanical work required) – est. £3-5k/no reserve

Owned by Vauxhall since 1999

Originally registered in Cheltenham, Gloucs.

Original registration paperwork

1938 H-type 10/4 (in need of recommission) – est. £2-3k/no reserve

Known as 'The Duchess'

Bequeathed to Vauxhall by original owner, who purchased car as a teenager in 1938

Original/complete, needs recommissioning

1966 FC Victor Estate (in need of recommission) – est. £3-4k/no reserve

Owned by Vauxhall since 1999

Brake overhaul needed

Welding required along sills

1981 Chevette L – est. £4-5.5k/no reserve

Large history file

1997 Combo van – est. £800-1k/no reserve

Immaculate inside and out; rare survivor

Owned by Vauxhall since 2017

Used at launch of current Combo van

2004 Corsa C 1.8 – est. £1-2k/no reserve

Rare 1.8 SRi model

Used in marketing and PR launch of last generation Corsa

2004 Zafira GSi – est. £600-1k/no reserve

Owned by former Vauxhall Heritage Centre restorer prior to going into the Vauxhall Collection

Extensive history file

2007 Vectra C 2.0T – est. £2-4k/no reserve

Low mileage car

2013 Corsa D Black Edition – est. £2-3k/no reserve