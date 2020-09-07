Ineos is showcasing its first Grenadier at the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace over this weekend, giving the public the first chance to see the chemical giants first automotive project in the metal.

The company will display its new creation alongside a number of historic utilitarian machines which inspired the Grenadier: the first ever production Land Rover, which was recently restored; a 1980 Toyota FJ40, a 1944 Willys Jeep used by the US Navy in WWII, and a 1988 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

"At the outset of the Grenadier project, we brought some of the great 4x4s of the past into the studio to look closely at what made them so enduring," said Toby Ecuyer, head of design at Ineos Automotive. "And now, it’s fantastic to see Grenadier in the company of these legends. You can see common design traits and proportions, and certainly the same clarity of purpose.

"I think the Grenadier sits very naturally among these 4x4 icons, and if others agree, then we’ve achieved our design objective."

Ineos Automotive CEO Dirk Heilmann added: "We received some great feedback following our recent reveal of the new Grenadier, and this is now the first time we’re showing the vehicle at a public event in the UK.

"It’s very fitting that the vehicle is being showcased alongside a collection of off-road icons. They have served as the inspiration for the Grenadier project and represent the uncompromising go-anywhere spirit that the new vehicle will deliver for customers around the world.

"We look forward to assessing the reaction of the show’s many visitors."

Sales are expected to begin towards the end of next year. Before that, the company is aiming to complete over 1.1 million miles (1.8 million km) of testing both on- and off-road.