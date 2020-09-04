Volvo subscription service launched in UK

Volvo has launched a new subscription service in the UK which will give customers flexible and convenient access to an car from the Swedish brand.

The 'Care by Volvo' subscription service also includes all associated servicing and maintenance, assistance and data services within its monthly payment model.

It was first trialled on a regional basis ahead of its national roll out and presents a good alternative for those who aren't willing to commit to a new car purchase or lease.

"In every aspect, we have designed Care by Volvo with the customer in mind – access to premium cars and a terrific range of services in a package that’s transparent, convenient and flexible," said Conor Horne, the UK Head of Care by Volvo. "It is a great way for people to access the car they want, avoiding the complexities and the long-term commitments associated with traditional car ownership.

"Our subscription offer also makes for easy budgeting because it covers all the essentials apart from fuel, with the option of adding insurance."

Customers can either sign up to the service online in a matter of seconds or, if they prefer, in person at their local Volvo dealership. What's more, they can even trial the service risk-free for 30 days. After the trial period, customers have the option to swap the car and continue, or they can later end their subscription with three-months' notice. There is no cancellation fee, and monthly prices start at £559.

"Care by Volvo is another excellent way for people to drive the Volvo they want, and is the ideal service to launch in a rapidly changing consumer landscape," said Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK managing director. "Its introduction means Volvo is now able to offer UK customers the choice of how they access a car – either via traditional forms of finance or subscription – either online or in person at a retailer; in other words, in any way that suits them."