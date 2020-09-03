Volkswagen's record-breaking ID.R prototype is returning to Goodwood next month for SpeedWeek, the closed-doors event that will fill the void of the cancelled Festival of Speed and Revival meeting.

One year on from its sub 40-second hillclimb time at the Festival of Speed – a time not set in the main shootout therefore not an official record time – will be back at the West Sussex estate, but this time on the 2.367 mile Goodwood Motor Circuit rather than the famous hill.

"For decades, Goodwood has been a real attraction for motorsport enthusiasts all over the world, and we are delighted that the organisers have launched SpeedWeek in these very challenging times," said Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets. "As one of the few automobile events to take place this year, SpeedWeek offers extensive coverage.

"This way, we can once again demonstrate the fantastic development of electromobility at Volkswagen to an audience of millions, even if it can unfortunately only be on TV and via livestream this time."

Goodwood SpeedWeek, which takes place from October 16-18, will be streamed extensively online and will be will be "filmed in entirely new ways" with a digital broadcast that will "add layers of interactivity to the action, putting viewers in the virtual driving seat," according to a previous announcement.

The event will include three days of historic racing, a rally sprint competition and the first-ever 'Goodwood Gymkhana' competition. There will also be a timed shootout around the circuit which will almost definitely result in the 55-year-old lap record being beaten.