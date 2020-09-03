The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), the firm behind the latest interpretation of the London Taxi, has announced the opening of two new dealer locations in Germany as it looks to push ahead with international expansion.

The sites in Berlin and Hamburg will provide full sales and after sales support for LEVC's new TX Shuttle, a one tonne van based on the black cab platform.

Koch Gruppe Automobile AG will run the dealership in Berlin while AMC Kruell GmbH will handle the one in Hamburg, and both join the existing LEVC Autohaus Markötter Bielefeld dealership, operated by the Markötter Group. LEVC also already has six other aftersales locations in Berlin, Karlsruhe, Hamburg, Hanau, Krefeld, and Munich. By the end of 2021 it is looking to have an EU-wide network covering 21 countries.

"We are very pleased to add Koch Gruppe Automobile AG in Berlin and AMC Kruell GmbH in Hamburg to our growing network of dealers in Europe," said Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO. "With these appointments LEVC now has a major presence in two of Germany’s largest cities and I know they will provide superb service to customers who are keen to make the shift to a clean mobility."

Coventry-based LEVC has already sold 4,500 units of its TX taxi worldwide, having first introduced it back in 2017.

The TX Shuttle shares the same eCity technology as the TX Taxi, which has a combined range of 31 mils and an electric-only range of 63 miles. Next year LEVC will introduce its new VN5 electric van. It will share design and construction features with the TX, and will again have a flexible zero emissions capable range of over 300 miles, but will also have the ability of being able to carry up to 830kgs in its 5.5m capacity rear.