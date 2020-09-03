Audi has confirmed the new-generation Q2 compact SUV will go on sale next month, with prices starting at around £23,500. The updated car boasts a new, more aggressive look, as well as extra tech and an updated infotainment system for high-end models.

Externally, the new model is set apart from its predecessor by a new front end with upgraded headlights and an octagonal grille that sits slightly lower than before. The air intakes are larger, too – particularly on S Line models – while narrow slits between the grille and the bonnet denote the sportier models. New alloy wheel designs for most versions complete the look.

Five new colours are on offer, including Apple Green, Manhattan grey and Navarra blue. Depending on the chosen specification, the blades on the C-pillars are either body-coloured or painted black, grey or silver, while the lower section of the bumpers bears a black grained look on Technik models and a Manhattan grey finish for Sport versions. S Line models and above come with full body-coloured bumpers.

Inside, meanwhile, the air vents and gear knob have been redesigned, as have the door panels and the seats, which are supposed to be more comfortable than before. Sport, S Line and Black Edition models now get the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard, along with an 8.3-inch infotainment screen.

That screen also houses a number of internet-derived features, such as online traffic information, weather and local fuel pricing, as well as Google Earth mapping. It also allows the driver to use a smartphone app to lock the vehicle remotely or check the fuel level, although the transfer of data can be deactivated by selecting the new privacy mode.

As standard, all Q2s will get powered tailgates, as well as rear parking sensors and cruise control. Full specifications and pricing will be announced in the coming weeks, but Sport, S Line and Black Edition models will get front sports seats and the Audi Drive Select “dynamic handling system”. Black Edition specification will also offer black styling details, combined with larger 19-inch alloy wheels, while Vorsprung models get Nappa leather upholstery and seat heating. They will get a panoramic sunroof, too, plus a Bang & Olufsen audio system and dual-zone climate control.

Just one engine will be available at launch – a 1.5-litre petrol with a manual six-speed transmission as standard, and a seven-speed automatic available as an option. Soon after the car arrives in that 148 bhp petrol form, a further two petrol engines and two diesels will arrive in the Q2 stable.

"In its styling, the Q2 has always gone against the grain to a certain extent, which is part of its appeal," said Audi UK's director, Andrew Doyle. "I’m pleased that the designers have chosen to accentuate this facet of its character as part of this update programme, which leaves the Q2 not only looking even sharper and more distinctive, but also feeling even more mature and sophisticated thanks to its detail changes and technology upgrades."