Spanish car marque Seat has added new entry-level models to the Leon line-up, bringing the family hatchback’s starting price below £20,000. Athough the new base model had already been announced, it has only gone on sale in the UK this week, along with other additions that complete the range.

The new SE model costs £19,855, slipping it beneath the SE Dynamic model in the Golf-rival’s line-up. As standard, the car comes with keyless start, LED headlights and an 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. Cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and cruise control also feature, along with two USB-C ports in the front.

Also on offer is a new 1-litre petrol engine, which is fitted with a turbocharger and produces 109 bhp. More importantly, though, the motor cuts CO2 emissions to 123 g/km, allowing company car driver Benefit-in-Kind tax rates of 27 percent.

Alongside the new SE model is a fresh FR Sport variant, which comes in above the existing FR in the Leon line-up. To justify the £25,075 starting price, the car offers the same sporty front and rear bumpers, lowered suspension and 17-inch alloy wheels as the FR, but it adds some extra goodies. There’s a winter pack that includes heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and a unique black interior roof lining, as well as microsuede cloth upholstery and exclusive 18-inch ‘Performance’ machined alloy wheels.

There’s a more luxurious Xcellence model, too, which gets unique bumpers, a distinctive grille and chrome-framed side windows, not to mention 17-inch alloy wheels and microsuede cloth trim on certain parts of the cabin. And the even more opulent Xcellence Lux version adds leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Richard Harrison, the managing director of Seat UK, said the additions had widened the appeal of the Leon range.

“The new expanded line-up means there’s now a variant of the Leon for everyone, all of which are available to order now,” he said. “The high specification yet sporty FR Sport trim is ideal for those looking to stand out from the crowd while both Xcellence and Xcellence Lux trims will appeal to anyone looking for a luxury ownership experience.

“We expect the entry-level, yet generously-equipped, SE models to prove popular with fleet managers given the exceptionally competitive total cost of ownership, the result of strong residuals, efficient engines and low insurance group ratings.”