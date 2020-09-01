Porsche enthusiasts from all over the country and beyond will gather in the grounds of Stowe House in Northamptonshire on November 1 for an extra-special gathering of motorsport models from the brand.

The Rennsport Collective is an exclusive group of motorsport-inspired Porsche owners from all over the world and Renn20 will be the second Rennsport Collective event following Renn19 at Donington Hall last July.

The event will be open to the public for one day only, giving them a unique opportunity to see one of the largest collections of motorsport-inspired Porsches ever seen in the UK.

Interestingly, the collection is curated by colour, not by type or period, so you could see a car beside one from decades earlier, but adorned in a similar hue.

Ahead of the event the Rennsport Collective has offered a sneak peek at the cars that will be on show in a new video.

"Born out of a lifelong passion for all things Porsche, the Rennsport Collective is a group like no other," said Paul Geudon, founder of the Rennsport Collective. "It's a movement – joining together like-minded and knowledgeable enthusiasts who own a very specific and highly regarded collection of motorsport Porsches – and putting this event together has been a fascinating process.

"We have cars coming from the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Monaco, Portugal, South Africa and Japan!

"This November gathering is our second event and it will be exciting to have such a diverse range of cars in one place – some cars would have been seen at Renn19, but many will be completely new. It really will be a must-attend event for any Porsche motorsport fan and we look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world to Stowe House this summer."