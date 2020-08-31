Audi’s new electric coupe-cum-SUV, the e-tron Sportback, is on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £80,000. Although it will initially be available with just one all-electric powertrain and three trim levels, a second, less powerful version will be offered from the autumn.

Based on the e-tron SUV, the e-tron Sportback is designed to be a sleeker alternative to its conventionally-bodied sibling, as well as providing a more performance-orientated feel. Audi UK’s director, Andrew Doyle, said the newcomer was a “bolder” version of the original model.

“The original e-tron was cleverly conceived because it delivered transformative technology to Audi customers in a familiar, friendly form that they could easily get on board with,” he said. “Now the SUV has proved that electrified Audi models with all their environmental and efficiency benefits can be comfortably accommodated in everyday life in return for very little compromise versus their ICE counterparts, the time is right for the Sportback to offer a slightly bolder take on the concept.”

Buyers paying the £79,900 asking price will get S Line trim, as befits a car designed to be sportier than its SUV-shaped counterpart. As with other models in the range, the S Line specification gets a sportier look with front and rear styling treatments, privacy glass and larger 21-inch alloy wheels. At the front, you get Matrix LED headlights with front and rear dynamic ‘scrolling’ indicators as standard, while the car rides on sport suspension.

Inside, you get electrically adjustable and S-embossed front sport seats, which are upholstered in Valcona leather, while there’s leather-effect trim on the dashboard, door armrests and the lower part of the centre console. You get the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, too, along with wireless smartphone integration.

Moving up to the Launch Edition adds some black trim on the grille, windows and bumpers, as well as Audi Sport alloy wheels and virtual door mirrors, which use cameras and screens in the cabin to replace conventional door mirrors. A panoramic sunroof is standard, too, along with powered steering adjustment, a 360-degree parking camera and adaptive cruise control.

Finally, the range is crowned by the e-tron Sportback Vorsprung, which is marked out by its 22-inch matt titanium alloy wheels and orange brake calipers. Powered door closure, a heated steering wheel and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system also feature, along with diamond-stitched super sport seats.

The only powertrain option at launch will be the 55 Quattro models, complete with a 95 kWh battery and two electric motors. That sends 355 bhp to all four wheels, and you get a range of up to 241 miles from a single charge. In the autumn, a 50 Quattro model will arrive with a smaller 71 kWh battery and 308 bhp.