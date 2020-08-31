Ford has revealed a new long-wheelbase version of its Transit Custom Nugget camper van, offering more space and hygiene facilities. The van will be available to order directly from Ford dealers from November, with the first vehicles arriving with customers during the first quarter of 2021.

When the vehicles do arrive, buyers will find them fully fitted out by camper specialists Westfalia, with a tilt roof that expands to provide a sleeping area containing a double bed. The roof is designed so that, when folded, the van will fit in multi-storey car parks or height-restricted rest areas, as well as travelling under low-hanging branches and low bridges.

The whole ‘pop-top’ assembly is light enough to be raised manually, while a self-folding system automatically tensions the weather-resistant, fungicidal sides when the roof is raised, as well as gathering slack when lowering the lid. The system can even accommodate a roof rack for extra carrying capability.

When the roof is raised and fixed, there’s up to 2.4 metres of headroom, while the rear and side windows are fitted with shades to keep out the sun in the mornings. The upper sleeping area created by raising the roof contains side vents and LED lights as standard, while the bed can fold away to maximise space in the vehicle during the day.

But all this is also true of the shorter Nugget. The long-wheelbase version is marked out by its L-shaped interior layout, with facilities including a kitchenette and a living and dining area, which can convert to travel seats for three people when on the move. The seats even come with Isofix points to safely mount child seats.

And the space created by the longer wheelbase is used to offer a built-in toilet at the rear of the vehicle, which Ford says will provide “greater convenience on longer trips” and when travelling with young children. A retractable privacy screen hides not only the toilet but a foldaway wash basin. Fresh and waste water is held in two 42-litre on-board tanks.

The whole vehicle is powered by Ford’s 2-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, which comes with a choice of two power outputs. The cheaper 128 bhp motor is the cheaper option, while a 183 bhp version is offered for a little extra cash. Both come with a choice of six-speed manual or automatic gearboxes.

“From weekend getaways to staycation holidays with the whole family, we’re seeing growing demand for the adventure and freedom that campers provide,” said Hans Schep, general manager for commercial vehicles at Ford of Europe. “Nugget lets customers enjoy light-filled, spacious living when parked up, and the additional features that come with the longer wheelbase model add to the ‘home-from-home’ experience.”