Bugatti will be taking its record-breaking Chiron Super Sport 300+ to Salon Privé in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, joining an incredible lineup that will also include cars from Brabham Automotive, McLaren, and Zenvo.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype set a new production car speed record last year when Le Mans winner Andy Wallace drove it to 304.773 mph at Volkswagen's Ehra-Lessien test track. The event will mark the first time the car has appeared on UK soil.

The car was worked on over a period of six months and had input from Michelin and Dallara. It's overall length was stretched by just under 25 cm – a change that also resulted in the car's standard wing being replaced by a smaller one. The engine's power was upped to 1,578 bhp, but the four-wheel-drive system and the gearbox remained unchanged.

A production version of the car followed, limited to 30 examples. The production version does have its top speed limited though, but without the limiter, it too can crack 300 mph.

"The world’s fastest cars have always held a very special fascination for motoring enthusiasts, and we can’t wait to show off the latest generation of hypercars at Blenheim Palace," said event director David Bagley. "To have so many of them making their European debuts is particularly exciting, and it shows the high regard in which Salon Privé is held by the most prestigious motoring brands."

Aside from the special Chiron, Salon Privé will also welcome the new street-legal version of its £1-million BT62 track car, as well as Zenvo's 1177 bhp, carbon-bodied TSRS-1 hypercar – both of which will be debuting. McLaren's lineup for the event will be confirmed at a later date.

At the event, the Salon Privé Masters by Pirelli and Lockton will also showcase the evolution of the supercar from 1960s to the 2000s.

Already confirmed is the Lamborghini Miura and Ford GT40 from the 1960s; the De Tomaso Pantera and Porsche 930 Turbo from the 1970s; the Lamborghini Countach 5000S, Ferrari F40 and Ferrari 288 GTO from the 1980s; and the Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600 Le Mans, Jaguar XJ220S, and Ferrari F50 from the 1990s. Representing the 2000s will be the Bugatti Veyron.