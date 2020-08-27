A choice of efficient engines, including a plug-in hybrid are available.

Land Rover has unveiled the most sophisticated version of its Evoque compact SUV to-date, the Evoque Autobiography.

Loaded with tech on the inside, the Evoque Autobiography can also be specced with the recently launched P300e plug-in hybrid powertrain.

As well as the plug-in powertrain, which was launched earlier this year, the Evoque Autobiography can also be had with a choice of two updated four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines, or a choice of three petrol powerplants, all of which feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography

"The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography delivers the promise of Range Rover, with refined modernity and sophistication both on the exterior and interior," said Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, chief creative officer at Land Rover. "Since its introduction in 2010 the characterful Evoque has turned heads, and elegant details further enhance its sophisticated character."

Away from engines, the Evoque Autobiography comes with Land Rover's new state-of-the art Pivi infotainment system.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography

The system has its own battery, allowing it to be ready as soon as you get inbto the car. Software updates are available over-the-air thanks to its own dedicated data plan, too, and can even be scheduled for the most convenient time.

Spotify is embedded into the Pivi system as standard, and it also has the capability of having two phones connected to it at once via bluetooth.

Discover the Range Rover Evoque

seven seat range rover evoque spied Seven-seat Range Rover Evoque spied flaunting its longer body
evoque discovery sport three cylinder phev Land Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport get three-cylinder PHEV versions
evoque company car tax rde2 Evoque passes strict emissions test, aims to woo company car drivers
range rover evoque euro ncap Range Rover Evoque crashes its way to 5-Star Euro NCAP rating

"The infotainment experience in our best-selling compact SUVs has been transformed with the introduction of our new electric vehicle architecture and Pivi infotainment," said Alex Heslop, director of electrical engineering at Jaguar Land Rover. "New hardware and software means the Range Rover Evoque is more digitally connected than ever.

"Our customers can now benefit from a system as responsive and easy to use as a smartphone, which actually improves over time, thanks to Software-Over-The-Air updates."

Gallery: 2020 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography
8 Photos
Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Range Rover Evoque Autobiography

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Explore Reviews

More photos

Seven-seat Range Rover Evoque spy shots
Seven-seat Range Rover Evoque spy shots
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e
Range Rover Evoque, Citroen C5 Aircross crash test
Range Rover Evoque, Citroen C5 Aircross crash test
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: Best Images
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: Best Images
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque first drive
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque first drive
Jamie Oliver and the new Range Rover Evoque
Jamie Oliver and the new Range Rover Evoque