Britain's motorists may be starting to head back on the roads, but for the nation's hardworking van drivers it's business as usual, with many of them having worked through lockdown.

With that in mind, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has conducted a survey of 1,000 UK van drivers' biggest annoyances on the road. Topping the list was not being left enough room on tight roads (31 percent of respondents) and not being left enough room when parking (31 percent).

Also ranking highly was being cut up at roundabouts, cyclists coming up alongside a van at a junction, driving in the van's blindspot, and tailgating.

"Following a few months where many van drivers and key workers have had the roads almost to themselves when carrying out their vital work, it seems a fitting time to remind all road users to drive considerately and help each other out," said Claire English, head of fleet at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. "Some situations are of course unavoidable, but this survey reveals the most common mistakes and habits that can cause difficulties and in some cases distress on the roads.

"As part of our Working With You promise, we’re committed to improving the driving experience for all of our customers which is why we offer leading driver assistance systems such as Lane Change Assist – Side Scan to help with blind spot monitoring, AEB to help prevent tailgating incidents and even Park Assist, with rear view cameras, to help with even the tightest parking spaces."

Van drivers’ top 10 biggest annoyances: