McLaren unveils new platform for electrified cars

McLaren has unveiled the next generation of its carbon fibre architecture which will form the basis of the British brand's upcoming range of electrified cars.

The architecture, produced with hybrid powertrains in mind, has been designed and developed at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Sheffield using "word-first processes and techniques" to reduce lightness without compromising safety.

The first car to use the new architecture is set to launch next year.

"The new ground-breaking vehicle architecture is every bit as revolutionary as the MonoCell chassis we introduced with the company’s first car, the 12C, when we first embarked on making production vehicles a decade ago," said McLaren Automotive chief executive Mike Flewitt.

"This new, ultra-lightweight carbon fibre chassis boasts greater structural integrity and higher levels of quality than ever before with our new MCTC facility quickly becoming recognised as a global centre of excellence in composite materials science and manufacturing.

"Our advanced expertise in light weight composites processes and manufacturing combined with our experience in cutting-edge battery technology and high-performance hybrid propulsion systems means we are ideally placed to deliver to customers levels of electrified high-performance motoring that until now have simply been unattainable."

While hybrids are in McLaren's short-term future, Flewitt said that the new platform leaves the door open for the adoption of fully electrified vehicles.

"For us, light-weighting and electrification go hand-in-hand to achieve better performance as well as more efficient vehicles," he said.