The new Fiat E-Ducato electric van is now on sale with prices starting at £47,675 excluding VAT once the government Plug-In Van Grant is included. Depending on the variant, the Transit-rivalling van will manage between 99 and 192 miles on a single charge, while offering the same load space as the conventional diesel-powered versions.

For that headline price, customers will get the smaller 47 kWh battery and a 121 bhp electric motor, giving a maximum city-centre range of up to 120 miles. Built with urban deliveries in mind, the top speed is just 62 mph, but the vehicle will get from a standstill to 30 mph in six seconds. Charging the battery completely takes as little as two hours and 25 minutes, assuming you can hook it up to a suitable charging point.

Spending a little more, however, will get you the larger 79 kWh battery, which provides a longer 192-mile range during city driving. It comes with the same 121 bhp motor, though, and the battery takes slightly longer to charge, with a full top-up taking four hours.

However, both models come with a choice of different heights, lengths and wheelbases, as well as two trim levels. At first, though, the only body type is the traditional panel van, with chassis cab and passenger configurations set to follow in the first quarter of next year.

That means the base price gets you the ‘standard’ trim with a five-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, and a tablet holder. A USB charging port also features, alongside a fixed full-width steel bulkhead, electric heated mirrors, and LED lighting in the load area.

Moving up to the eTecnico model, meanwhile, gets you a larger seven-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. A rear parking camera comes with reverse parking sensors, too, while the interior is decorated with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and chrome air vent surrounds.

“Ducato will be 40 years old next year, but its success shows no signs of slowing down, and in fact we are now leading with new powertrain options,” said Richard Chamberlain, head of Fiat Professional in the UK. “Everyone at Fiat Professional is so proud of Ducato and what it continues to achieve, particularly at this challenging time when it’s playing such an active role with our emergency services, local authorities and logistics companies operating on the frontline.

“We are all incredibly excited about the arrival of the new E-Ducato in showrooms later this year, because we know what a brilliant vehicle it is. It’s no exaggeration to say E-Ducato is going to be a game changer for many thousands of our customers looking for an electric van that’s more than a match for real-world jobs whilst also making a positive step towards reducing their impact on the environment.”