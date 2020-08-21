The all-new Lexus LC Convertible is now available to order with prices starting at just under £91,000. The announcement comes just a few weeks after the Japanese company officially launched its new open-top grand tourer in the UK with the LC 500 Regatta special edition.

Unlike the LC Coupe, which was facelifted earlier this year and went on sale in June, the LC Convertible will be offered solely in V8-powered LC 500 guise. That means, for the time being at least, the 500h V6 hybrid powertrain will remain exclusive to the Coupe.

The £90,775 asking price, therefore, will bag you the ‘standard’ LC 500 Convertible, but you won’t get it until the first deliveries begin in the autumn. When it finally does arrive, that car will feature 20-inch alloy wheels, a 10.3-inch infotainment screen and satellite navigation, as well as a reversing camera and a suite of safety systems.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is standard, maintaining a safe distance to the car in front, while lane-keep assistance is also included. There’s road sign recognition, too, and Automatic High Beam, which automatically dips the headlights when it senses oncoming traffic.

All that sits snugly under the four-layer soft top, which can be opened or closed in less than 15 seconds when the car is travelling at speeds of up to 31 mph. When in place, the hood is designed to mimic the roofline of the Coupe, but when retracted, it folds beneath a tonneau cover across the rear deck.

If you have a little more to spend, however, you can fork out £96,625 to get the Sport+ Pack specification. That sees the standard car’s alloy wheels upgraded to 21-inch forged rims, while the seats are upholstered in semi-aniline leather. The Sport+ Pack also buys you integrated neck heaters, which warm the occupants when the roof is lowered.

These features are also available as optional extras for the standard LC 500 Convertible, although the leather upholstery and neck heaters come in a single package. Other options across both models include a full colour head-up display with a Lexus card key, as well as a 17-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System.

Perhaps more striking, though, are the special metallic paint finishes for which the LC has become renowned in automotive circles. For the LC Convertible, the colours on offer include Sonic Silver, Sonic Titanium and Sonic Red, as well as Naples Yellow.