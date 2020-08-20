New research from Skoda has revealed that Brits spend a massive five and a half million hours searching for their parked cars.

The Czech manufacturer carried out a survey of 2,000 drivers and it revealed that more than half (52 percent) said that they were unable to find their cars at least once a year. A further quarter admitted to doing it twice in the last year, while 14 percent said they 'lost' their car three or more times annually.

More than one in 10 male drivers (12 percent) said that they had 'lost' their car three or more times in the last 12 months, compared to 16 percent of females. When it came to finding their cars, it took males an average of 6.4 minutes compared to 5.6 minutes for females.

Drivers aged 18-25 lost their car on average 2.5 times a year – five percent of those even admitted to doing so more than 10 times in the last 12 months. Meanwhile drivers aged over 66 only lost their car on average 0.82 times a year.

Shopping centre car parks were the most common locations for forgetting where motorists parked (58 percent), with supermarkets second (36 percent), followed by airports (21 percent) and events and festivals (12 percent).

Skoda also revealed some real life 'lost car' stories:

"I had gone shopping and there were four multi storey car parks. I couldn’t even remember which one I was parked in, or which floor so spent ages just walking round every multi storey."





"I was shopping for a dress for my hen night in a large shopping centre. I couldn't find my car when I returned to the car park. I searched for half an hour for it. Then I asked a security guard to help. In total, six security guards were looking for my car. They couldn't find it. I had to report it as stolen. I rang my brother to give me a lift home. Guess what? As we drove out of the car park, there was my car parked where I'd left it."





"Many years ago some friends and I went to a football match and arrived late; we all got out of the car and ran to the ground. At the end of the game it took two hours to find the car which we had parked in a terraced street - the problem was all the local streets looked the same."





"Going round and round in circles at an airport car park looking for my car for at least 30 minutes, getting near to tears when remembering I’d actually got a taxi to the airport in the first place. It had been a long flight!"

Skoda owners needn't worry about losing their car either, thanks to the Skoda Connect App, which includes the 'Parking Position' feature which allows drivers to easily locate their car.