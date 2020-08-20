With the new 70 number plate arriving in less than a month, buyers can get huge discounts on 20 plate cars before September.

According to What Car? people can save more than 20 percent on some of Britain's most popular new cars ahead of the plate change.

Analysis of the publication's Target Price mystery shopper data found that dealers across the country have cut cash prices on new cars by an average of 7.68 percent, equivalent to about £3066, with some models even discounted by 20 percent as retailers look to bag extra sales in the traditionally quiet August period.

The Nissan Qashqai can be bought at a discount of 20.9 percent, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is being offered with a saving of 19.1 percent. Small cars like the Seat Ibiza and Nissan Micra, can be had with a 16 percent cash saving too.

Diesel vehicles are available with an average discount 8.46 percent or £4547, and electric and hybrid discounts have been on the up since the beginning of the year, with the average electric car offered with a 4.73 percent or £2208 cash saving in August.

"Normally September is the second-biggest month for new car registrations after March, but this year’s lockdown means it has the potential to eclipse all other months," said Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?.

"With all sales now crucial to the industry’s efforts to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 there are some terrific discounts available to try and tempt car buyers back into showrooms.

"Our team of mystery shoppers is constantly scouring the market to set our Target Prices, and the evidence is that for certain types of car, this is a great time to be buying."

Top 12 Target Price cash savings