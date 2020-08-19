A pair of modern classics are up for auction with leading online classic car auctioneer, The Market.

The 1987 Mercedes-Benz 300SL R107 and 2005 Renault Clio V6 Phase 2 present fantastic opportunities to own two iconic machines with remarkably low-mileage.

The Mercedes has only had one owner from new and has spent most of its life on axle stands in a heated garage. Over the past three decades the drop-top has covered just 15,000 miles.

"This Mercedes-Benz is a gem of its time and is straight out of an 80s showroom," said Tristan Judge, director, The Market. "There is no denying that this car has been kept in immaculate condition.

"It’s possibly the lowest mileage you’re ever likely to find for a vehicle of this stature and in the condition the owner has maintained over the years.

"This is certainly one for an enthusiast who is seeking a museum-quality SL to add to their collection."

The auction is set to close on August 20 and the car is expected to sell between £65,000 - £80,000

The other low-mileage car up for grabs is a 2005 Renault Clio V6 Phase 2, one of the most sought-after hot hatches.

Powered by a mid-mounted engine sending all of its power to the rear wheels, the Clio V6 is unique among hot hatches and is capable of completing the 0-60 dash in 5.9 seconds and onto a top speed of 150 mph.

Finished in the popular Iliad Blue, this Clio is complete with a black interior, plus its customary Iliad Blue finish with black interior, wide-set chassis, twin exhaust pipes, 18-inch alloy wheels, and silver finished rear air intakes.

The odometer has 8,670 miles on it, and the car has been on SORN since November 2010, but has been kept in perfect running order despite its time off the road. As a result, in the auction, which will run from August 20-27, it is expected to fetch between £40,000 - £55,000.

"The Phase 2 Renault Clio V6 is certainly easy on the eye, it’s in great condition and is just utterly fabulous," said Judge. "Getting up to speed in this car is not a problem, its performance is truly incredible so there is no wonder it is so sought after, especially today."