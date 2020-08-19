MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers

Rally-inspired Ford Transit Custom and Transit Connect vans will be available from Ford Transit Centres across the country from next month.

The sporty MS-RT models, inspired by the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Fiesta WRC car, deliver a sporty appearance, but while retaining the Transit's famed practicality and durability.

The MS-RT models feature a restyled grille and a redesigned front fascia incorporating more aggressive air intakes, integrated fog lights, and a motorsports-inspired diffuser element. There's also side skirts and wider wheel arches which house bespoke 18-inch OZ Racing anthracite alloy wheels. At the rear there's a twin-pipe sports exhaust with optional Ceramic Black exhaust tips to cap off the unique look of the van.

While Transits are typically seen in white, a range of striking colour options are available from the Ford Special Vehicle Options (SVO) range.

Inside there's handcrafted MS-RT Nappa leather and suede seats, an MS-RT sports steering wheels with carbon fibre inlays, and MS-RT branded instrument clocks and floor mats.

Away from the cosmetic enhancements, the MS-RT vans come with Ford's SYNC 3 voice-activated connectivity system with a colour touchscreen, and integrated sat-nav and rear-view camera as standard, plus bi-xenon headlights.

Sadly, the Ms-RT vans don't have rally-inspired engines under the bonnet. Instead the Transit Custom features Ford's 182 bhp 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, while the MS-RT Transit Connect is powered by the 118 bhp 1.5-litre EcoBlue with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

"With stunning, authentic motorsport design and – for Transit Custom – the option to personalise with a huge range of head-turning colours, the MS-RT Transits are like no other vans on the road," said Brendan Lyne, director, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe.

"MS-RT conversions mean our motorsport-loving customers can mix business with pleasure, safe in the knowledge that their modified vehicle is fully supported by Ford."