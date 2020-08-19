Rally-inspired vans for the masses.

Rally-inspired Ford Transit Custom and Transit Connect vans will be available from Ford Transit Centres across the country from next month.

The sporty MS-RT models, inspired by the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Fiesta WRC car, deliver a sporty appearance, but while retaining the Transit's famed practicality and durability.

More Ford Transit stories

ford transit tourneo connect active Ford Transit and Tourneo Connect models get Active
ford transit trail tourneo active Ford Transit gets all rugged with off-road Trail models
ford transit 10 speed gearbox Ford Transit get 10-speed auto gearbox... from a Mustang
ford loans transits help coronavirus Ford loans Transits to help coronavirus cause

The MS-RT models feature a restyled grille and a redesigned front fascia incorporating more aggressive air intakes, integrated fog lights, and a motorsports-inspired diffuser element. There's also side skirts and wider wheel arches which house bespoke 18-inch OZ Racing anthracite alloy wheels. At the rear there's a twin-pipe sports exhaust with optional Ceramic Black exhaust tips to cap off the unique look of the van.

MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers

While Transits are typically seen in white, a range of striking colour options are available from the Ford Special Vehicle Options (SVO) range.

Inside there's handcrafted MS-RT Nappa leather and suede seats, an MS-RT sports steering wheels with carbon fibre inlays, and MS-RT branded instrument clocks and floor mats.

Away from the cosmetic enhancements, the MS-RT vans come with Ford's SYNC 3 voice-activated connectivity system with a colour touchscreen, and integrated sat-nav and rear-view camera as standard, plus bi-xenon headlights.

MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers

Sadly, the Ms-RT vans don't have rally-inspired engines under the bonnet. Instead the Transit Custom features Ford's 182 bhp 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, while the MS-RT Transit Connect is powered by the 118 bhp 1.5-litre EcoBlue with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

"With stunning, authentic motorsport design and – for Transit Custom – the option to personalise with a huge range of head-turning colours, the MS-RT Transits are like no other vans on the road," said Brendan Lyne, director, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe.

"MS-RT conversions mean our motorsport-loving customers can mix business with pleasure, safe in the knowledge that their modified vehicle is fully supported by Ford."

Gallery: MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers

MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers
11 Photos
MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers MS-RT Transit Custom can now be ordered from UK Ford dealers

Ford Transit

Ford Transit
Explore

More photos

Rumi Motorhome
Rumi Motorhome
Ford Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail
Ford Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail
Ford Transit 10-speed automatic
Ford Transit 10-speed automatic
Ford loans Transits to help coronavirus cause
Ford loans Transits to help coronavirus cause
2019 Ford Transit Custom Nugget
2019 Ford Transit Custom Nugget
Ford Transit PHEV
Ford Transit PHEV