UK safari re-opens using electric vehicles

Hyundai is helping leading family Theme Park and Zoo, Chessington World of Adventures Resort get going again by providing electric cars for the resort's a brand-new Safari Adventure VIP Experience.

In a first for a UK attraction, guests will be driven by a park ranger in a fleet of fully-electric Kona crossovers, travelling among zebras, giraffes and more in the resort's African animal Wanyama Reserve.

"While we offer VIP Experiences at the Resort, we’ve never offered such a unique safari encounter, allowing guests to greet giraffe, zebra and ostrich from a vehicle that they could equally find themselves driving on the road," said Tom Brough, VIP manager at Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

The Kona is the ideal vehicle for the safari attraction, with a quoted range of 278 miles which can be covered in complete silence thanks the car's electric drivetrain.

"In these unprecedented times, we are pleased to be partnering with Chessington World of Adventures Resort to offer this unique family experience in our award-winning Kona Electric," said Ashley Andrew, managing director at Hyundai Motor UK. "We have all faced many challenges this year and when our research revealed families are worried they aren’t spending enough quality time together, we wanted to do something to bring some smiles back to faces.

"This one-off adventure will provide those families with the opportunity to get up close to the African animals for some picture-perfect moments which we hope they will never forget."