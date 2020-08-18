Rare mint Aston Martin DB6 Volante up for sale

One of the rarest and most desirable classic Aston Martins is being offered for sale by Bell Sport and Classic – a DB6 Volante.

The car was the first convertible Aston to sport the now-iconic Volante badge and only 140 were made. This particular example was supplied new by HR Owen in 1968 with a Platinum (white) paint job with Dark Blue leather and a matching convertible roof.

It also came with the optional Borg Warner automatic transmission, power assisted steering, chrome wire wheels with three-ear hubcaps, a power-operated aerial, and two lap safety belts.

Timothy Barker purchased the car in 2008 and set about enhancing and improving the car, spending £100,000 adding an Aston Martin-supplied ZF five-speed manual transmission, new silencers, and new wire wheels wrapped in Pirelli P4000 tyres.

In 2009 the car underwent a full bare metal respray in Dark Blue. The teardown also included restoration work on the fuel tanks, hood, hood frame, clutch, suspension, brakes and chrome work. The interior also got new deep pile, blue Wilton carpets and minor leather fixes.

Four years later Bell Sport and Classic rebuilt the gearbox, replaced the clutch and overhauled the carburettors.

The car comes with an extensive history file, which includes registration documents referencing all previous owners, a copy of the original build sheet, current and past MoT certificates, and copies of previous invoices from other specialists such as Desmond Smail and Ken Shergold.

"This beautiful DB6 Volante is presented in exceptional condition, having been meticulously looked after throughout its lifetime," said Tim Kearns, managing director of Bell Sport and Classic.

"It has benefited from significant investment in recent years, including some desirable and sympathetic upgrades, and the result is an outstanding example of one of the rarest post-war open top Aston Martin models, a very special car that is ready to be enjoyed to the full."