Jaguar Land Rover has opened a huge new dealership in west London, creating what it calls a “statement site” inside the M25. Sandwiched between Hampton Court Palace, Twickenham Stadium and London Heathrow, Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover Thames Ditton has undergone the biggest upgrade in its 70-year-history.

The new site has taken two years to build, covers five floors and 17,000 square metres, offering 400 parking spaces. The site also accommodates more than 130 new and used cars, as well as a display of classic Jaguars and Land Rovers, a Special Vehicle Operations centre with a bespoke commissioning suite and an exclusive ‘SVO’ lounge.

In addition, the site boasts workshop facilities, with a second-floor bodyshop, 26 ramps, two dedicated MoT test lanes and a cosmetic repair area. There’s a fully automated four-wheel alignment system, too, not to mention a fully covered three-lane drive-in reception area with valet-style service.

And while customers are awaiting their vehicle, there are family lounges, quiet zones and cafes, all of which have WiFi. The centrepiece of the site, however, is a 60-square-metre living wall that’s designed to give customers “a glimpse of Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to its ‘Destination Zero’ strategy for a cleaner, safer and sustainable future”.

With that in mind, the building has been designed to be as efficient as possible, with efficient insulation joined by wastewater recycling and extensive electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

“This is an exciting day for us all,” read a statement from Steve Gough and Rob Frewer, the Jaguar Land Rover franchise directors at the Sytner Group, which runs Guy Salmon Thames Ditton. “Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover provides a premium service and this site encapsulates everything that ‘premium’ should be; beautiful design and state-of-the-art technology. We are delighted to be at the forefront of the Jaguar Land Rover customer retailer experience in the UK and we look forward to welcoming our first customers.”

Meanwhile Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK’s managing director, said: “The new Jaguar Land Rover statement site represents a significant addition to our UK retailer network. With our partners at Guy Salmon we are offering a new experience for customers and have created an outstanding retail environment that uses beautiful design and the latest technology to reduce environmental impact and provide the local community with jobs and services.

“We know there is continued demand for showroom experiences, proven by the footfall we’ve experienced nationally since lockdown easing, and with Guy Salmon South West London we have created an environment that is convenient to get to, a joy to be in and delivers excellent services and products for our customers, our hope is that they return to us time and time again”.