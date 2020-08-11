Alfa Romeo’s updated Giulia Quadrifoglio sports saloon is now on sale in the UK with prices starting from £67,195. At the same time, the order books are also opening for the 2020 version of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV, which shares much with the four-door, low-slung Giulia.

Externally, updates are incredibly minor, with darkened rear light clusters and glossy black trim on the rear badges for both cars. However, the cabins have been altered more noticeably, with a modified centre console that offers more storage space and “greater tactile and visual impact”. There’s a new steering wheel, too.

The options list has also been altered, growing to include some carbon trim on the grille, door mirror caps and rear spoiler, as well as new perforated upholstery. And later this year, Alfa Romeo is promising a range of “classic” paint colours, including 6C Villa d’Este Red, GT Junior Ocra and Montreal Green.

Less obvious, though, is the fitment of new technology. Not only is the 8.8-inch central infotainment screen now a touchscreen, but it has a new menu system allowing widgets to be “dragged and dropped” to customise the homepage. The system also includes vehicle functions as apps, so scrolling through the screens brings up radio, climate control and navigation systems.

Or, if you so choose, the Quadrifoglio models offer drivers the chance to use the new Performance Pages, which can show chronometers to measure acceleration and speed or dials showing temperatures, turbo pressure or power used.

Alternatively, the screen can be used to access the Alfa Connected Services, which are now standard on Quadrifoglio cars. Customers will be able to set speed and area limits on their car, as well as checking the location of the vehicle. They can even send a route from their smartphone to the car’s on-board navigation system.

Furthermore, the updated Giulia and Stelvio models all get a new seven-inch digital screen in the instrument cluster. The screen layout has been redesigned to show data in “a more rational way” and to accommodate driver assistance tech.

Speaking of which, Alfa has worked with Bosch to develop ‘Level 2’ advanced driver assistance systems. That means the car can control the accelerator, brakes and steering in some conditions, but the driver must always have their hands on the wheel. As part of that, the Stelvio and Giulia both come with adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the car in front, and lane-keeping assistance, which can steer the car to keep it in its lane.

As before, all this is powered by the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that has always been the beating heart of these two cars. With 503 bhp, it’ll take the four-wheel-drive Stelvio from 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds, while the rear-drive Giulia takes 3.9 seconds to manage the same feat.

Both cars are on sale now, with the Giulia Quadrifoglio costing £67,195 and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio coming in at £73,195.