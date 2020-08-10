Want a new Bentley Continental GT but the size of the car – or its price tag – is proving to be something of a stumbling block? Well, Bentley has launched a range of perfectly-detailed scale models to make the Bentley ownership dream more acheivable for the masses.

Available as a 1:64, 1:43, or a more extravagant 1:8 scale model, the new replicas are developed under the close supervision of the Bentley Design Studio to ensure absolute accuracy.

The bigger 1:8 scale model, the measures 78 cm in length and is priced at £6,995, is a bespoke made-to-order piece that takes over 300 hours to assemble and features 1,000 individual pieces. It is crafted in resin and sits on a varnished plinth.

Like the real thing, it comes with a full list of options, including a choice of exterior paint colours, wheels and alloys, lower grille, brake calipers, number plate, left or right driver position, interior colour split, main hide colour, secondary hide colour, seat quilting, seat fluting, veneers, and carpets. You can even specify the real car's Blackline Specification.

The 1:43 scale Continental GT is another stunning replica of the quintessential grand tourer. The superformed sculptural lines of the iconic coupe are mirrored in the miniature version, crafted using the highest-quality resin.

The presentation box and plinth that house this model sport the iconic Bentley wings logo. Available in a choice of Khamun exterior paint with Blackline Specification and a Beluga interior, or Storm Grey exterior paint with Brunel and Linen Interior – two bold yet classic combinations, selected by some of Bentley’s most discerning customers of the full-size car.

The resplendent gold tone of the Khamun model will pique the curiosity of budding, young Bentley drivers-to-be, who will be dazzled by the heritage of the brand and stories of its motoring heroes of the past 100 years. This model will be a treasured piece for the home, displayed above the reach of inquisitive children, allowing them to look up in awe and wonder, and inspiring thoughts of grand-touring adventures to come.

The 1:43 model, priced at £85, is 11.2 cm in length, 5.2 cm in width and 3.3 cm in height and comes in a presentation box atop of a plinth. It is available in either Khamun exterior paint with Blackline Specification and a Beluga interior, or Storm Grey exterior paint with Brunel and Linen interior.

Finally, the £12 1:64 scale model is created using die-cast metal with soft rubber tyres and is available in a choice of colours – Ice, Orange Flame and Sequin Blue. It measures in at 3.1 cm in width and 7.7 cm in depth.