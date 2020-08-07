The Ford Fiesta was preferred by 14 of the 20 professions profiled.

Compare The Market has conducted a survey revealing which cars tend to be driven by each profession in the UK.

The study showed that professions such as architecture, banking, and law tended to attract premium brands such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, while those who work at Supermarkets and in the fast food industry were more likely to drive cars from Ford and Vauxhall.

More motoring surveys

tesla supercharging network best new survey uk Tesla Supercharging Network named UK's best in new survey
motorists favourite motorways study Drivers' favourite motorways revealed in new survey
uk annoying parking habits survey UK's most irritating parking habits uncovered in new survey
car selling survey This is why people are ditching their cars, survey says

Taxi drivers were revealed to be most likely to drive Skodas, as well as Mercedes and Toyotas, while farmers – perhaps unsurprisingly – are most likely to get behind the wheel of a Land Rover.

Woman doctor with white suv

Brand

Most likely to be driven by

Ford

Plumbers

Vauxhall

Fast Food Workers

Volkswagen

Farmers

BMW

IT Workers

Audi

Architects

Mercedes-Benz

Taxi Drivers

Peugeot

Cleaners

Renault

Fast Food Workers

Nissan

NHS Workers

Toyota

Taxi Drivers

Citroen

Teachers

Fiat

Hairdressers

Seat

Engineers

Mini

Marketers

Honda

IT Workers

Hyundai

Civil Servants

Kia

NHS Workers

Land Rover

Farmers

Mazda

Bankers

Škoda

Taxi Drivers

Tesla

IT Workers

Rolls-Royce

Architects

Lamborghini

Marketers

Ferrari

IT Workers

Jaguar

IT Workers

Bentley

Accountants

When it comes to car models, the Ford Fiesta was preferred by 14 of the 20 professions profiled. Volkswagen Golfs were the preferred car of taxi drivers, farmers and architects, while the Vauxhall Corsa was the car of choice for those working in hairdressing, supermarkets and fast food.

Manual worker in a workshop

"We wanted to explore our data to analyse the different cars we drive and the professions we work in," said Dan Hutson, head of motor insurance at Compare The Market. "Often, people can get stereotyped when it comes to their car choices with our cars saying a lot about our lifestyle, personality and priorities.

"Sometimes, a particular career can call for a specific design of car; some require more space and some call for efficiency and city driving, whereas others have style as a number one priority.

"While many other factors do come into play such as affordability, space, style and more, it is interesting to see which professions drive which cars! But whatever car you choose, you need to remember to take out car insurance to cover your needs."