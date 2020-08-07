Compare The Market has conducted a survey revealing which cars tend to be driven by each profession in the UK.

The study showed that professions such as architecture, banking, and law tended to attract premium brands such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, while those who work at Supermarkets and in the fast food industry were more likely to drive cars from Ford and Vauxhall.

Taxi drivers were revealed to be most likely to drive Skodas, as well as Mercedes and Toyotas, while farmers – perhaps unsurprisingly – are most likely to get behind the wheel of a Land Rover.

Brand Most likely to be driven by Ford Plumbers Vauxhall Fast Food Workers Volkswagen Farmers BMW IT Workers Audi Architects Mercedes-Benz Taxi Drivers Peugeot Cleaners Renault Fast Food Workers Nissan NHS Workers Toyota Taxi Drivers Citroen Teachers Fiat Hairdressers Seat Engineers Mini Marketers Honda IT Workers Hyundai Civil Servants Kia NHS Workers Land Rover Farmers Mazda Bankers Škoda Taxi Drivers Tesla IT Workers Rolls-Royce Architects Lamborghini Marketers Ferrari IT Workers Jaguar IT Workers Bentley Accountants

When it comes to car models, the Ford Fiesta was preferred by 14 of the 20 professions profiled. Volkswagen Golfs were the preferred car of taxi drivers, farmers and architects, while the Vauxhall Corsa was the car of choice for those working in hairdressing, supermarkets and fast food.

"We wanted to explore our data to analyse the different cars we drive and the professions we work in," said Dan Hutson, head of motor insurance at Compare The Market. "Often, people can get stereotyped when it comes to their car choices with our cars saying a lot about our lifestyle, personality and priorities.

"Sometimes, a particular career can call for a specific design of car; some require more space and some call for efficiency and city driving, whereas others have style as a number one priority.

"While many other factors do come into play such as affordability, space, style and more, it is interesting to see which professions drive which cars! But whatever car you choose, you need to remember to take out car insurance to cover your needs."