Online interest in Volkswagen's California campervan has soared by 250 percent since lockdown began, according to the German Manufacturer's commercial vehicle division.

The van, priced from £55,339, is available with an elevating roof and fully-fitted kitchen and is the ideal vehicle for a 'staycation' this summer as holidays abroad look increasingly unlikely this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

To prepare for a safe staycation, Volkswagen has offered the following tips:

Start with a driveway getaway: If you’re not quite ready to head away from home, why not try a change of scene with a couple of nights in your campervan parked on the driveway. It’ll help break the cycle of the same four walls and help you prepare for a life away from home again.





Clean the camper: You might not have used the campervan since before lockdown and while any germs will likely have long since vanished, it would be worth giving it an internal clean with antibacterial wipes on all surfaces to make sure their sanitized before preparing food.





Masks and gloves: While a campervan is your own personal space, you’ll still need to stop for fuel or food so consider packing masks and gloves so that you don’t transmit any germs from shops into the vehicle.





Get a health check: Your vehicle has likely been idle for quite some time so it’s worth doing some start-up checks before setting off. For complete peace of mind, Volkswagen Van Centres are offering a complimentary healthcheck for California owners.





Check local rules: Social distancing and holidaying rules differ across the UK so make sure you know where you are and what you’re allowed to do. Checking local rules extends to knowing where and when you can park up and camp, too.

"We know thousands of our owners are itching to get away in their campervans which is why we’re offering complimentary healthchecks, all part of our Working With You promise," said David Hanna, head of aftersales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. "These complete vehicle inspections give owners peace of mind that after months of inactivity, their Californias are in tip top condition for the holidays.

"Following our safety tips will also help owners enjoy a much-needed stress-free trip with their families."

Volkswagen is also currently offering free health checks for existing California owners at participating Van Centres, comprising a complete visual inspection, checks of lights, wipers, fluids, coolants, suspension, and tyres.