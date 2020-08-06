This week Gordon Murray unveiled the T.50, a driver-focused hypercar said to be the spiritual successor to the McLaren F1 penned by the legendary designer in the 1990s.

The T.50, of which only 100 will be made (plus 25 track-only versions), will come with an eye-watering price tag of £2.36 million plus local taxes. It's a lot of money, but compared to the F1, it's a bargain.

When the F1 arrived in 1992 it was priced from £540,000 (roughly £1.1 million today). They kept around that value for more than a decade, but by 2008 values had upped to £1.5 million. Six years later F1s were changing hands for £5 million, and in 2015 Rowan Atkinson sold his twice-crashed F1, painted in a unique burgundy colour, for £8 million.

In 2017 chassis no. 44 sold at Bonham's Quail Lodge Auction for £12.1 million. The buyer? One Lewis Hamilton. Nowadays leading classic car value authority Hagerty Interntational values the car at over £16 million. The F1 has proven to be quite the investment over the last 20 years.

The T.50 could very well be a similarly savvy investment – although designer Gordon Murray is keen to see the cars actually driven rather than being hidden away in garages.

It stands to be the last 'analogue' supercar, and in an era of turbocharging and hybridisation, the car's bespoke Cosworth naturally aspirated 654 bhp 4.0-litre V12 that revs to 12,100 rpm is equally rare and refreshing. The top speed of the T.50 hasn't been disclosed yet, but it won't be surprising to see it either near to or more than the F1's 242 mph benchmark.