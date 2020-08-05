It's been more than a decade now since Rolls-Royce created the first Goodwood Ghost, a car that the company describes as being "smaller in scale, less overt in design and obsessively simple".

The model, which came after extensive market research among the car's intended customer base, became the best-selling car in the Rolls-Royce's 116-year history.

As more of the cars made it to the road, Rolls-Royce's 'Luxury Intelligence Specialists' were able to identify how its customers were using their cars, and the data was used to determine the design and engineering direction of the next generation of the car.

Now the company has released a short film series showing how the group presented its findings internally, ahead of the new Ghost's unveiling later this year.

"The success of the first Goodwood Ghost taught Rolls-Royce a huge amount about itself," said Rolls-Royce's product manager Stephen Finch. "We became aware of an entirely new group of people who used and commissioned their cars in ways that we hadn’t seen before.

"The new Ghost meets their demands with alacrity, and we look forward to learning what this exceptional car will teach us about this layer of clients in the future."

The animated videos, rendered by renowned illustrator, Charlie Davis and animated using the latest modelling technology "cohesively and beautifully represent [the[ findings in a fashion that befits new Ghost," said Rolls-Royce.

Five accompanying podcasts have also been launched to further share the new findings and share an insight into the development of the new Ghost.

The podcasts, available on Apple, Google, Spotify and Deezer, are hosted by Johanna Agerman Ross, curator of twentieth century and contemporary furniture and product design at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.