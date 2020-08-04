Lexus is opening the order books for its new LC Convertible grand tourer this week, and it has launched a new special-edition version to celebrate. With online orders being taken from Wednesday, August 5, Lexus has announced a new Regatta Edition variant, designed to “evoke the ambience of a luxury marina”.

According to the Japanese car maker, the theme was chosen because the LC’s futuristic design was inspired by ocean-going yachts. Now, though, the maritime colour scheme is being used to “display the beautiful design of the new LC 500 Convertible to its best effect”.

The bodywork, therefore, is finished in Structural Blue, a colour originally developed for the LC Coupe using micro-particles in the pigment to replicate the deeper tones found in nature. The paintwork is designed to highlight the curves and ridges of the LC’s panels by reflecting light differently depending on the angle from which the car is viewed.

This paint is matched with a Marine Blue hood, which is designed to mirror the LC Coupe’s roofline. However, Lexus says it has worked hard to maintain the marine theme when the sun is out and the roof is down.

Most of the interior is finished in white, with white leather on the seats and the steering wheel, as well as the interior facings of the front pillars and the headlining. The instrument panel and door cards, meanwhile, get contrasting deep blue upper sections and white lower sections, while the front seats get blue highlights on the head rests, upper shoulder area and grab handles.

The Regatta Edition is based on the LC 500 model, which means the long nose hides a 5-litre V8 petrol engine with 457 bhp. In the Coupe, that engine allows the big grand tourer to manage 0-62 mph in 4.7 seconds before hitting a top speed of 168 mph. Official figures have not yet been released for the new Convertible version, but they are expected to be in much the same ballpark.

However, if you want to order a Regatta Edition, you’re out of luck. The new model is being built in tiny numbers, and all the vehicles allocated to the UK and European markets have already been reserved.

If you want a more conventional LC 500 Convertible, though, you’ll have to wait until Wednesday (August 5) to place your order. At first, the company will only be taken for high-end versions with the Sport+ Pack, and these cars will find their way to their new owners in the autumn of this year.