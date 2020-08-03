Tata Motors suffered a substantial quarterly loss as sales in key markets tumbled as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jaguar Land Rover owner had been trying to turn around the British business but the crisis has made that task much more difficult.

Jaguar Land Rover accounts for most of the Indian giant's revenue, but they fell by more than 42 percent during the last quarter.

"For the rest of FY21, Jaguar Land Rover will continue to manage costs and investment spending rigorously," Tata said in a statement.

Earlier this week former Renault boss Thierry Bollore was named as Jaguar Land Rover's CEO and was tasked with returning it to profit.

Tata reported a net loss of over £860 million for the quarter that ended on June 30, more than double of its loss of the same quarter last year, but it is expected to pick up over by the second half of 2021. The company's total revenue from operations fell by 48 percent to nearly £3.3 billion as India went into lockdown over the first quarter of the financial year.