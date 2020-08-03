AC Cobras bound for Britain as EVs

The legendary AC Cobra's return to the UK moved a step closer this week with the announcement that the first two new models have arrived on our shores.

The present-day re-imagining of the Cobra, announced in July, features an all-electric drivetrain in its AC Cobra Series 1 electric guise, and 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost power in the AC Cobra 140 Charter Edition.

Two examples have been shipped to the Derbyshire headquarters of Falcon Electric, an EV conversion specialist that is handling the drivetrain installation of the new Cobras. It is designing and supplying the electric motors and running gear for the electric models and will also install the Ford engine for the Charter Edition model.

The electric version is powered by a 54 KWh capacity battery and 230 kW drivetrain, the Cobra electric conversion is capable of handling 0-60 in 6.7 seconds and completing 150 miles on a single charge. Unlike many electric cars, the electric Cobra has managed to stay relatively lean, weighing in at under 1,250 kg.

"It may be 58 years since AC first shipped Cobras around the world but it's only one month since AC Cars said we would do just that once again and now we're bang on time," said AC Cars owner Alan Lubinsky.

Once production of the first two examples is completed in the coming weeks, full details of the sales plans for both the electric and petrol versions will be revealed.