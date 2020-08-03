The new-look Mercedes-Benz E-Class is now on sale in the UK with prices starting at just over £39,000. The popular executive saloon has been revamped for the summer, with a more modern exterior design and upgraded technology, as well as mild-hybrid powertrains.

Customers will have a choice of four mainstream engines – two petrols and two diesels – as well as two more eco-friendly plug-in hybrids. Alternatively, customers can opt for the sportier Mercedes-AMG E 53 and E 63 models to get really high-performance petrol engines.

But the range starts with the more modest 194 bhp 2-litre petrol engine, which wears the ‘200’ badge. That car is joined by the 3-litre, six-cylinder ‘450’ engine, which churns out a much punchier 362 bhp. Both engines use Mercedes’ EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology to store energy normally lost under braking, then redeploy it to help the petrol engine out.

Alternatively, customers can opt for the ‘220d’ 2-litre diesel, which is the least powerful engine on offer thanks to its 191 bhp output. Or, if you want to pair frugal diesel power with performance, you could have the 3-litre, 335 bhp ‘400d’ engine.

But company car drivers will probably be more intrigued by the ‘300e’ and ‘300de’ plug-in hybrid models thanks to their ultra-low emissions. Both pair 2-litre engines with a 13.5 kWh battery and an electric motor, although one uses petrol power while the other gets a diesel engine. The petrol-powered 300e has the greater electric range, of between 33 and 35 miles on a charge, whereas the diesel-powered 300de has lower emissions, at just 33 g per kilometre travelled.

The £39,130 starting price, however, buys you the entry-level Sport model with the 200 petrol engine. That car comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, and Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system, complete with two 12.3-inch cockpit and central displays. A reversing camera is fitted as standard, too, along with leather upholstery, wireless phone charging and heated front seats.

You only get to choose between the E 200 and E 220d engines, though, and that limited choice is replicated on the more lavishly equipped AMG Line model. For the extra £2,500 outlay, that car comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, AMG body styling and privacy glass, as well as three-zone climate control.

There’s more choice in the AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus models, which get bigger wheels, a 360-degree manoeuvring camera and keyless entry and start. The latter also gets a panoramic sunroof and Burmester surround sound, not to mention the dark-themed Night package of styling tweaks.

But Mercedes will also sell you the AMG Line Edition trim, which is offered in conjunction with the two plug-in hybrid powertrains. Standard equipment includes the MBUX infotainment system with twin 12.3-inch screens, 18-inch alloy wheels and a reversing camera. Front and rear parking sensors are also included, along with LED headlights and three-zone automatic climate control.

Finally, the range is crowned by the high-performance AMG E 53 and E63 models, both of-which use big petrol engines to produce plenty of power. The cheaper E 53 comes with a 3-litre straight-six engine that makes 429 bhp, while the top-of-the-range E 63 gets a 4-litre V8 with 604 bhp.

The E 53 costs £64,750 and comes in Premium or Night Edition Premium Plus trim, with both versions getting an AMG-specific grille and 19-inch alloys, plus the 360-degree manoeuvring camera and keyless entry and ignition. The Night Edition version, though, adds AMG carbon-fibre trim and the Burmester surround sound system, as well as the panoramic glass sunroof.

The £98,370 E 63 S, though, is only available in Night Edition Premium Plus guise, but it gets 20-inch alloy wheels instead of the E 53’s 19-inch rims. Every model, from the E 200 Sport to the E 63 S, is offered with a choice of saloon or estate body styles, although the estate commands a premium over its four-door sibling.