A total of £114 million is to be spent on road projects in the east of England over the next 12 months, Highways England has confirmed. The government-run company in charge of the nation’s motorways and major A-roads will split the money between 150 projects across the M11, A1, A14 and other major routes.

With the money, the organisation is planning to resurface roads, replace bridge joints and create new cycle lanes, as well as improving signage and landscaping. The schemes will be carried out across numerous counties, including Norfolk, Sussex and Buckinghamshire, while Essex, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire will also benefit.

Key among the planned upgrades is the work on Mill Bridge at junction 11 of the M11. All four bridge joints there will be replaced, while workers will also re-waterproof the bridge deck and repaint the bearings. Similarly, Highways England is also planning to resurface the A14 Brickfield Bridge, carrying out concrete repairs and renewing the road markings.

Other schemes include work on the A14 at junction 32 for Histon, as well as resurfacing the M11 River Granta bridge. The organisation says most upcoming improvement schemes will have “no impact on drivers”, but it confesses some works might require lane closures, overnight closures or road closures.

Nevertheless, Highways England has pledged to keep disruption to a minimum during this latest round of improvements. The work follows on from last year’s “essential maintenance programme”, which saw Highways England spend £60 million completing a total of 140 road renewal and maintenance projects.

Over the course of 2019, the organisation says it laid more than 35,000 tonnes of surfacing material across the east of England allowing for 43 lane miles to be resurfaced. A further 50,000 road studs were set into the region’s roads, while more than 80 traffic signals were installed and 17 junctions were altered.

Although Highways England has not yet confirmed exactly when projects will start, it says drivers can expect the work to begin “in the coming months”. Highways England’s regional director for the east of England, Martin Fellows, said the investment would help keep traffic flowing, giving drivers a “smoother experience”.

“Keeping our roads in good condition is essential for safety and in ensuring the reliability of journeys for drivers,” he said. “This multi-million-pound investment will help keep journeys on our motorways and A roads flowing and reduce the risk of unplanned, disruptive maintenance. Over the next 12 months, we’ll be working hard to ensure drivers throughout the East enjoy a smoother experience while travelling on our roads.”