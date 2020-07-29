Star draws headline latest Silverstone Auctions offerings

A we've already seen, there's plenty of incredible cars crossing the virtual auction block at this week's Silverstone Classic Live Online Auction. Now details of even more star draws have been revealed.

It's not just cars, either. Lot 414 is a 1995 Sunseeker Tomahawk 41 13M. A boat. But not just any boat. One that was owned by the late Sir Roger Moore for more than a decade.

Sir Roger had the boat's engines replaced with a pair of Cummins 6BTA 250hp engines which make it capable of a top speed of about 31 knots and a cruise speed of 25 knots.

The Bond star's boat, named K after Moore's wife Kristina Tholstrup who bought the vessel for him, has a pre-auction estimate of £65,000 to £85,000.

Back to cars, there's yet another Jaguar E-Type in the auction. This time it's a 1967 Jaguar E-Type Series I 4.2 2+2 Overdrive previously owned by Lofty England, a well-known name in the automotive industry.

The car was a factory-built experimental car and is the only one fitted with overdrive. It has 63,000 miles on the clock and comes with a Jaguar Heritage certificate. It is expected to fetch £45,000 to £50,000.

Another celebrity-owned vehicle is a two-door Range Rover owned by Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay – a man known as much for his legendary car collection as his music.

The 1992 Range Rover 4.5 SE KR Retromod (pictured top) from marque specialists Kingsley Cars of Witney is fitted with a 4.5-litre V8 engine and keeps a number of original features, but adds modern touches like USB ports.

If you want a Jay Kay car but the Range Rover, which is estimated at £130,000 to £150,000, then the singer's 1985 BMW 735i and 1998 Ferrari 355 Spider are also being offered.

Away from star cars – and boats – a pristine 1985 190E Cosworth estimated at £50,000 to £60,00, a 1989 190E 2.5-16 Evo I at £80,000 to £90,000, and a super rare 1992 190E 2.5-16 Evo II with a guide price of £165,000 to £190,000 will be available for the Mercedes fans out there.

Finally a practically brand new 2010 Ford Focus RS is also listed, with just a single owner and a mere 992 miles on the clock. That has a pre-auction estimate of £30,000 to £35,000, but if you want a Fast Ford with a bit more pedigree, then there's also a 1987 Sierra Cosworth with just 8,457 miles from new, estimated at £65,000 to £75,000.

"All these cars are absolutely wonderful, you have a tremendous amount of history and provenance here, not forgetting Sir Roger Moore’s personal powerboat K," said Nick Whale, Silverstone Auctions managing director.

"To have the ultimate trio of performance specials from Mercedes-Benz is incredible and we have taken time to enjoy seeing all three together and would encourage anyone thinking of acquiring one of these cars to come and view them.

"We are delighted that Jay Kay is entrusting three cars from his extensive personal collection. The Range Rover is something very special.

"There is still time to book an appointment with one of the team and view any of the 226 lots we have on offer."