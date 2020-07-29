Real Madrid's Eden Hazard takes a spin in Nissan EVs

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has been getting to grips with Nissan's EV offerings alongside the Japanese brand's Formula E racer Oliver Rowland.

The pair came together at Jarama Circuit in Spain where Hazard put the Nissan Leaf e+ through its paces with coaching from Rowland. Next, Hazard experienced Leaf Nismo RC concept car, which is capable of accelerating to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

"I knew that electric vehicles can be fun to drive on the street – but wow, what a track experience," Hazard said. "I particularly enjoyed driving the Nissan Leaf Nismo RC.

"I love performance cars, and the instant acceleration this car produces is incredible."

Hazard, who is also captain of the Belgium national team, has been a Nissan brand ambassador since 2018. Ahead of his meeting with Rowland at Jarama, Hazard took delivery of a brand new Leaf e+ from the Caetano Reicomsa Nissan dealership in Madrid – he then drove it straight from there to the track.

"I’m a huge soccer fan, so it was a real thrill for me to meet one of the world’s best players," Rowland said. "Eden did very well, and seeing the excitement on his face was priceless."

Tommaso Volpe, Nissan's global motorsports director added: "Eden Hazard is a true high-performance athlete, and we jumped at the chance to give him firsthand experience with our latest EV technology.

"There’s nothing like seat time to gain a true understanding of Nissan’s electric vehicles and what they’re capable of."