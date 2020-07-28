As the team’s official Powertrain Partner, ZF will design the entire powertrain – from the motor to all of the smaller components – for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, Mahindra’s seventh season in Formula E.

ZF is no stranger to the demands of Formula E, and together with Mahindra, the team has an extra level of expertise to lean on.

Presenter Nicki Shields is joined by Autosport’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge to work out why getting the powertrain formula right is so important in Formula E. Tune into this episode to learn more about Mahindra Racing’s new Formula E technology, and how it will work with ZF as the electrification of the automotive industry becomes greater.

Gallery: Mahindra Racing Formula E Powertrain