As part of the coronavirus-induced calendar shuffle, Silverstone has agreed to host two consecutive rounds, with this weekend’s British Grand Prix to be followed by the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix just a week later.

These two Silverstone races form a part of a triple header - the second of the season - along with the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona on August 14-16.

Form guide from the first three rounds of the campaign, split across Austria and Hungary, suggests Mercedes has a clear advantage out front, while both Red Bull and Ferrari have lost ground compared to last year.

Ferrari introduced a major upgrade in the last two races in a bid to claw back lost performance, but it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap to Mercedes.

Red Bull still doesn’t have a firm understanding on its problems, with team principal Christian Horner admitting that the RB16 has some “anomalies” that are causing the car to “misbehave”.

Racing Point, meanwhile, has made a massive leap from 2019 after copying the design of the 2019 Mercedes. However, rivals have been sceptical of its approach and Renault lodged a protest against its brake ducts at the last two rounds.

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 31st July 2020

Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30am BST

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm BST

Saturday 1st August 2020

Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 2nd August 2020

Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 31st July 2020

Free Practice 1: 12pm – 1:30pm CEST

Free Practice 2: 4pm – 5:30pm CEST

Saturday 1st August 2020

Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST

Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST

Sunday 2nd August 2020

Race: 3:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 31st July 2020

Free Practice 1: 6am – 7:30am ET / 3am PT – 4:30am PT

Free Practice 2: 10am – 11:30am ET / 7am PT – 8:30am PT

Saturday 1st August 2020

Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT

Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 2nd August 2020

Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 31st July 2020

Free Practice 1: 8pm – 9:30pm AEST

Saturday 1st August 2020

Free Practice 2: 12am – 1:30am AEST

Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST

Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 2nd August 2020

Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 31st July 2020

Free Practice 1: 3:30pm – 5:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 7:30pm – 9:00pm IST

Saturday 1st August 2020

Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 2nd August 2020

Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the British Grand Prix

For the British Grand Prix, Pirelli will bring the three hardest compounds from its range - C1, C2 and C3.

