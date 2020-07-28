Silverstone Auctions' upcoming live online auction will feature a raft of famous competition cars, headlined by an ex-Russell Brookes works Talbot Lotus Sunbeam.

The car, driven by the Brit in 1981, helped the brand achieve the manufacturers crown. Following its World Championship run, the car was campaigned on the national stage. More recently it has undergone a full restoration and has more recently been used in demonstration events.

It retains its original running gear and has been regularly maintained, and even has an MSA passport that makes it eligible to compete.

The pristine rally legend is expected to fetch between £100,000 to £125,000.

Also being offered is a 1986 MG Metro 6R4, which was one of the first works cars to be supplied by Austin Rover Motorsport to a privateer team, ARTiX Ltd.

The car came after the monstrous Group B era – where cars resembled Formula 1 cars, only with a roof and four-wheel-drive. Once Group B cars were outlawed, the Metro 6R4's 3.0-litre engine had its power reduced. However, the changes weren't parmanent – the car on sale even comes with its unique micro-chip in the ECU which allows the horsepower and boost pressure to be increased.

It was successfully campaigned in the British Rally Championship and went on to become one of the most successful 6R4s ever, despite a notable lack of development from the factory.

Roughly four years ago the car underwent a bare metal restoration. It was returned to its original ARTiX livery, and the Goodman 2.8-litre engine was fully serviced and tuned by original engine builder John Manklow. It has covered barely 100 metres since the restoration, and as such will command a high price in the auction. Estimates place that price at £210,000 to £250,000.

The next featured competition car is a 1998 Honda Accord from the British Touring Car Championship's famous Supertourer era.

Driven by Peter Kox and run by the legendary Prodrive team, the Accord hasn't been run for some time, having spent the last few years as part of a private collection. It does however come with a comprehensive spares package, and is expected to fetch £50,000 to £60,000.

If the car from 1990s isn't classic enough, there's a 1950 Jaguar XK120 Competition Roadster.

It started its life on track in the hands of Duncan Hamilton, who was a friend of the owner. But the car was soon sold. After a spedll in Ireland it returned to England in 1968

The Jag underwent a full restoration in 2011, and comes with a full history file. Pre-auction estimates place the XK120 at £390,000 to £450,000 this is an historically important Jaguar with a comprehensive history file and raced by one of the most successful drivers of the 1950s.

"We have a fabulous selection of competition cars which are being offered across both days. We are delighted to be offering the works Talbot Lotus Sunbeam of Russell Brookes," said Nick Whale, Silverstone Auctions' managing director. "He was a well-known figure at many historic rallying events and was also local to us, so it seems very fitting we have been asked to sell this car.

"Our team are taking appointments for viewings, which I highly recommend. We have a secure and private storage facility to enable interested parties the opportunity to have a look at the cars prior to the sale."

A full list of competition cars being offered at the auction is shown below:

1958 Lotus Elite

1987 BMW E30 M3 FIA Tarmac Rally Car

1986 MG Metro 6R4

1964 Ford Falcon Sprint (FIA)

1980 Talbot Lotus Sunbeam ex-Works Rally Car

1954/58 Morgan Supersport Plus 4

1959 Competition MGA Twin Cam (1600 De Luxe spec)

1975 Porsche 911 2.7 MFI RSR

1959 Lotus Seven

2008 Ferrari F430 GTC EVO

1965 Ford Falcon Sprint (FIA)

1998 Honda Accord Supertourer - Ex Peter Kox

1950 Jaguar XK120 Competition Roadster – Ex-Duncan Hamilton

1954 RA4 Vanguard