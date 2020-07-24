Lotus is continuing with its expansion in the UK by announcing that it will establish a new advanced technology centre University of Warwick’s Wellesbourne Campus.

The facility will be home to Lotus' consultancy division, Lotus Engineering, and represents a new partnership between Lotus and WMG (formerly Warwick Manufacturing Group) at the University of Warwick.

It comes after it added a new manufacturing site near to its existing headquarters in Hethel, Norfolk, and a new assembly hall right by its test track.

"This is a big step forward for Lotus and our engineering consultancy," said Matt Windle, executive director of engineering at Lotus Cars. "The new space, facilities and job opportunities at Wellesbourne will be in great demand as we rapidly build our portfolio of external projects.

"Our team and specialist skills have grown significantly in the last two years as renewed impetus has been put in to the business with new shareholders and management.

"The all-electric Evija hypercar is the first new Lotus Cars product for us to deliver, with significant focus on this at Wellesbourne as we complete the project and continue to advance its technologies for our future programmes."

The new facility will consist of office space, laboratories, and workshops, and will welcome 130 engineers to compliment the 500-strong engineering team at Hethel.

"Wellesbourne offers an excellent facility, with plenty of expansion potential, and will be the perfect home for our new advanced technology centre," said Lotus CEO Phil Popham. "Our engineering and R&D strategy around advanced propulsion systems is lock-in-step with the Government’s vision and broader global ambitions for a low-carbon automotive future.

"We look forward to working in collaboration with Government and with our new campus neighbours on this future.

"Having research partners at the University and WMG will bring significant benefits, as will the Midlands location, which is both very accessible and home to a rich pool of automotive talent."