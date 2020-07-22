The new Jeep Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid off-roader will arrive in the UK this September with prices from £32,600. The first hybrid Jeep to arrive in the UK, the newcomer will be offered with a choice of two power outputs, as well as three trim levels.

In terms of design, the 4xe is pretty much indistinguishable from any other Renegade. Look closely and you’ll spot the blue on the badges and the flap for the charging connector, but that’s more or less your lot.

However, the familiar bodywork hides some technology that’s new to the brand. Under the bonnet, there’s a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s available in ‘basic’ 128 bhp form or in top-end 178 bhp guise. Either way, it’s paired with two electric motors that churn out 59 bhp all on their own.

Depending on which model you buy, then, the 4xe comes with either 187 bhp or 237 bhp – all of which is fed to the wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. That means the fastest version of the family SUV will get from a standstill to 62 mph in around 7.5 seconds and hit 124 mph.

More to the point, though, the 11.4 kWh battery pack allows it to drive up to 26 miles on electricity alone. Once that range is exhausted, the petrol engine kicks in to power the wheels and help to recharge the battery. That system means the car emitted just 50 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre travelled on the official economy test, keeping company car tax rates low.

Purchase prices, however, aren’t quite as low, with the cheapest 4xe coming in at £32,600. That’s about £9,500 more than the cheapest conventionally powered Renegade, but you do get a bit more kit included.

The entry-level Renegade 4xe model is the Longitude, which gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, alloy wheels and two-zone climate control. It also comes with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems, as well as satellite navigation and a DAB radio.

However, the Longitude and the slightly more luxurious Limited model both come with the 128 bhp version of the plug-in hybrid powertrain. The 187 bhp version is reserved for the top-of-the-range Trailhawk model.

And the Trailhawk doesn’t just get more power. In total, the Renegade 4xe is available with 18 different colours, but the Longitude misses out on Bikini and Omaha Orange (exclusive to Limited and Trailhawk trims), as well as Matt Green, which can only be found on the Trailhawk. There are some off-road-orientated goodies, too, and a decal pack to help differentiate the car from lowlier stablemates.