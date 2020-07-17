Rolls-Royce has been working hard on improving the air quality within its current range of products amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Using the latest sensor and Nanofleece filtration technology, the luxury carmaker has been able to create the cleanest micro environment available in any production car

The BMW-owned firm says that the development succeeds in "further complementing the sense of oasis created by the design and material substance of its interior environments."

Since 2015, all Rolls-Royce cars have been fitted with the latest state-of-the-art air filtration equipment, but given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more emphasis has been placed on such things.

On the latest Ghost (rendered above), which will debut this autumn, the technology has been further developed. The 'Micro Environment Purification System' incorporates a full suite of hardware and software improvements.

It works by utilising highly sensitive Impurity Detection Sensors that detect ambient air quality, and automatically switch fresh air intakes to Recirculation Mode if unacceptable levels of airborne contaminants are detected. That sends the cabin air through a Nanofleece filter to remove nearly all ultra-fine particles, viruses and bacteria from the cabin air in under two minutes.