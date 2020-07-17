Vauxhall’s Vivaro-e electric van has gone on sale with prices starting from a little over £28,000 plus VAT. The mid-size van was first revealed earlier this year, boasting a range of 188 miles from a single charge – as long as you opt for the more capacious of the two batteries available.

Now, though, Vauxhall is claiming the larger 75 kWh battery will manage up to 205 miles from a charge, while the smaller 50 kWh unit will offer 144 miles of range. Both batteries power a 134 bhp electric motor, while charging to 80 percent from a 100 kW rapid charger takes 32 minutes for the smaller battery and 48 minutes for its larger sibling.

As well as a choice of batteries, the Vivaro-e will be offered with a choice of two lengths – L1H1 and L2H1 – and two different body styles. The Van model will be a conventional panel van with three front seats, while the Double Cab will come with a second row of seats and glass windows in the side doors.

There’s a choice of two trim levels, too, with the basic Dynamic model joined by the more luxurious Elite. Externally, the Dynamic is denoted by its 16-inch steel wheels and black bumpers, whereas the Elite gets 17-inch alloy wheels and body-coloured bumpers.

Despite that, though, the Dynamic comes with a long list of standard features. Cruise control is included, along with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and front fog lights. Customers will get Bluetooth connectivity, too, and automatic lights and wipers. Rear parking sensors also make an appearance, along with electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors.

That said, upgrading to the Elite does bring with it a host of extra goodies. Satellite navigation comes as standard, plus a Top Gun-style head-up display and a rear-view camera. Parking sensors are also fitted to the front bumper, as well as the back, and a range of driver assistance systems are fitted.

That means you get forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, which can automatically hit the brakes if it detects an impending collision with a pedestrian or another vehicle. You also get blind spot monitoring, which will alert you to any vehicles lurking in the hard-to-see areas over your shoulders.

But although the Elite gets much more kit, it also comes with a far higher price tag. Where the 50 kWh L1H1 Dynamic panel van costs £28,361.66 on the road (plus VAT) once the government’s £8,000 Plug-In Van Grant is taken into account, the cheapest Elite model – the 75 kWh L1H1 panel van – comes in at £36,661.66 plus VAT. And prices for the L2H1 Double Cab rise to almost £40,000 plus VAT.